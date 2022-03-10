WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita said crews are monitoring conditions ahead of the winter storm.

Right now, the trucks are on standby and are ready to respond. The City of Wichita said they are expecting the snow this evening.

The city has 60 trucks and plows that cover 1,500 miles of streets. In addition, there are approximately 300 miles of “collectors”, or roads that are used, but much less heavily than main roads like Seneca, Rock, or 21st Street. It includes school routes.

To track plows, the CIty of Wichita has a website. Click here to find it.

