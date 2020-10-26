Wichita road crews work to clear streets of snow and ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita Public Works Department is working to treat and clear roads of snow and ice.

On Monday around 2 a.m., winter precipitation started to fall across the Wichita area.

The city called in personnel at midnight and dispatched 60 trucks and plows across the city. They will work 12 hours on and 12 hours off for the next few days as winter precipitation is forecast.

The city did not pretreat the roads because of rain, and they started using a salt and sand mix this morning.

Ben Nelson, interim assistant director for Wichita Public Works & Utilities, said all lanes had been treated with salt and sand. Now, crews will work to plow some of the snow build up off.

“A lot of times, we try not to put the plows down if we don’t have to for two reasons. Number one it slows the trucks down significantly. We can make it through the whole system in eight hours. With the plows down, they have to go slower, and it can take maybe two to three times longer to make it through. Second thing, they can remove some of the salt and sand from the roadway.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation is responsible for Wichita area highways while city crews are responsible for clearing 1,500 arterial lane miles and 300 secondary and school routes. Residential roads are not plowed.

You can track the streets the city has plowed by clicking here.

For the latest road conditions in Wichita, click here.

For the latest Kansas road conditions, click here.

LATEST STORIES: