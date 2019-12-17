Wichita road crews work to clear streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- City of Wichita Public Works and utility crews are on full response mode, working all hours to clear and treat the roads to help keep you safe.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, so I guess in a way, I’m kind of numb to it,” said James Goodenough, equipment operator.

For 15 years, Goodenough has been working to help keep the roads safe for drivers when winter weather hits.

“We plow the snow, we treat the roads, we look for hot spots that may be real dangerous on bridges and intersections where black ice or ice can build up,” said Goodenough.

Goodenough said he’s seen it all, but speed is what he said causes the most wrecks.

“They seem to think they have the same stopping ability in nice weather as they do on snow,” said Goodneough. “That’s not the case. You need to be a lot more careful.”

The most traveled roads, bridges, and hills get the most attention by crews first, then side streets.

A calcium additive that melts the ice is what is used to treat the roads and what officials said will be used overnight to avoid refreezing.

“There’s always a danger that as we get overnight and temperatures remain below freezing, that any of the slush or liquid that’s still on the roadways, that could refreeze and provide some challenges for drivers,” said Ben Nelson, Wichita Public Works & Utilities.

