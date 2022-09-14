WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in south-central Wichita will have smoother railroad crossings by the end of the year, but they will have to put up with some road closures and detours first.

Starting on Oct. 3, Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

During the maintenance work, streets at several of the railroad crossings will close to through traffic. The first streets will be Santa Fe and St. Francis. From there, crews will move west to Emporia, Topeka, Broadway, Market, and then Main Street.

The City of Wichita will have message boards in the area warning drivers about upcoming road closings.

While K&O works on the tracks and improves the crossings, the City says it will take advantage of the road closures to improve the streets and sidewalks around the crossings.

The project will take eight to 10 weeks, depending on the weather.

The workers may leave rubble along the track area during the project, but the City said the rubble would be removed by the end of the project.