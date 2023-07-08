WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old during a robbery.

Police say on June 3 at 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 3900 block of S. Meridian. When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his upper back.

He was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim was shot after a victim of a robbery at the same location exchanged gunfire with two people. The man arrested participated in the robbery.

Wichita police arrested the 20-year-old on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and felony theft.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.