Wichita robbery suspect had mask and duct tape covering his face

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for the suspect who robbed the Jump Start gas station Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 21st Street North.

A clerk told police she was outside of the store when the suspect, wearing a rubber mask with duct tape, approached her. He had a gun and demanded money.

Once the clerk provided money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens with blonde hair. He had on white gloves and a black hoodie.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to call detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

