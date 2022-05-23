WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public School board will consider raising lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year at a meeting on Monday. The price increase would be a quarter for school lunches.

Here is how the meal prices break down:

Elementary school student lunch price from $2.35 to $2.60

Middle school student lunch price from $2.50 to $2.75

High school student lunch price from $2.65 to $2.90

USD 259 Nutrition Services recommends the increase to remain in compliance with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Kansas State Board of Education requirements due to increased costs related to food production.

School lunches have been free to all students since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The USDA extended the waiver for the last school year, but it will expire in June.

According to the USDA, schools send meal applications home at the beginning of each school year for parents to apply for free and reduced-price meals. If you’re earning at or below current Income Eligibility Guidelines, you are encouraged to fill out a school meal application.

During the meeting Monday, the district will also consider heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades at Beech Elementary, Gammon Elementary, Coleman Middle and the Levy Special Education Center. Those upgrades will come from capital outlay and ESSER funds.