Wichita school board to discuss moving students to in-person learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita School Board of Education will meet to discuss current COVID-19 data and evaluate its current learning plan. The administration is considering a recommendation that will have elementary onsite students returning to class on January 13, PreK onsite students returning to class on January 14, and middle and high school onsite students returning to the blended onsite model on January 25 when the second semester begins.

” We look forward to providing our best for our students with the best opportunity possible to learn, and we know some are doing fine remotely, but we know some are struggling and having the opportunity to meet the needs of all of our students is very very important to our district,” said Terri Moses, Director of safety and environmental Services for Wichita Public Schools.

Additional details of the recommendation will be presented on Monday during the meeting. Families will not see any changes if they selected the remote learning model for their student, are enrolled in Education Imagine Academy, or have a student who is already onsite being served through a temporary services plan.

“By sending the information out on Friday. We’re hoping to give people a little bit more time to prepare for that. We’ve worked with both our transportation our food services department to make sure they’re working to get the information out as quickly as possible,” said Moses.

If the Board of Education votes to approve having students return to onsite learning, the district will send information to families after the meeting Monday night. Elementary families will need to be prepared to shift learning models within the week. You can watch the meeting live on Cox Cable channel 20, WPS-TV online (www.usd259.org/WPSTVonline).