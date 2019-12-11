Wichita school board VP’s resignation rescinded

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita school board member who quit after a vote to expand protections for LGBTQ students and staff has rescinded his resignation.

Vice President Mike Rodee brought up concerns about potential litigation in voting against a statement that said the district would not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

After it was passed 5-2 Monday night, Rodee announced his resignation from the board. He then submitted a statement Tuesday afternoon in which he asked board members to continue to consider him an active member of the board.

He also said that he remained “committed to serving Wichita students.”

