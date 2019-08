WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita school bus was rear-ended in an accident Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Meridian and May around 3 p.m.

One student sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS. The student’s parents are on the scene. The remaining students were picked up by their parents.

A school spokesperson tells KSN News that the bus is a Northeast bus. KSN News will continue to follow the story online and on air at 5 and 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: