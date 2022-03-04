WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita East High School was on lockdown after someone reported a drive-by shooting in the area. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the lockdown only lasted about five minutes.

Police are in the area searching for evidence of a shooting. The Sedgwick County 911 supervisor said there are no reported injuries.

However, it is too early to know a vehicle description or the target of the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The drive-by report comes on the same day that an Olathe high school is dealing with a shooting.

Police say a student shot an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School. The SRO shot the student. All three are expected to survive.