Wichita Schools to hold special BOE meeting over rapid increase in COVID cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County.

As of noon Thursday, Sedgwick County is reporting 182 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 11,527.

Officials tell KSN there is the potential for the BOE to go to online learning for all students. That would happen if Sedgwick County exceeds a 15% positivity rate. At last check, the county was close to a 13% positivity rate.

Board President Sheril Logan requested the meeting.

It will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the North High Lecture Hall, 1437 Rochester.

Because of the state’s coronavirus guidelines for meetings, the public will not attend. But the BOE meeting will be shared “live” on USD259.org, WPS-TV on Cox Channel 20, or by searching WPS-TV on the Livestream app for phone, Roku, and Apple TV.

KSN will be covering the meeting. Look for updates on-air and on KSN.com.

