WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Park and Recreation has secured $150,000 in funding to make improvements to Charles F. McAfee Pool in McAdams Park.

The pool and pool house at McAdams Park, erected in 1969, are named for their designer, award-winning architect, and civil rights leader Charles McAfee. The funding is from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, a program under the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

McAfee is considered the most important African American architect in America, according to the non-profit history and education institute The HistoryMakers. Known for his modernist style, he founded Charles F. McAfee Architects, Engineers, and Planners in Wichita, expanding to ad offices in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta. The firm is now known as Mcafee³.

McAfee is known for his commitment to hiring and mentoring minority architects and planners and for his work designing affordable housing. His work has included designing housing, schools, churches, and government facilities in Wichita and nationally.

In 2020, the City of Wichita renamed the pool at McAdams in his honor. The pool is one of eight sites chosen nationally to receive the funding, which will be used to will support the development of a preservation plan and implementation of capital improvements to the pool house.