Wichita/Sedgwick County domestic violence and sexual assault assessment released

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The results of a year-long assessment of sexual assault and domestic violence cases in Wichita and Sedgwick County was made available Friday morning.

For a year, law enforcement, advocacy groups and survivors held focus groups to identify the gaps in services in the area.

“The numbers continue to rise as it relates to domestic violence and sexual assault, I think the awareness we have improved upon. I think more people are seeking services, which is great, but the conversation is really just getting started,” Keri McGregor, program director for Catholic Charities Harbor House said.

One of the gaps identified is that victim risk and safety is compromised by the setting and conditions of the DV court in the city of Wichita municipal court. The report includes possible solutions to overcome the lack of privacy and safety for victims within the court.

Currently, the city of Wichita has one docket and one prosecutor to handle all DV cases. The small courtroom holds 61 people, so the victim and the perpetrator sit relatively close to one another. The community response team noted in the report that when the municipal judge leaves the courtroom for the break, there are no orders given for everyone to remain quiet. The result: a loud and unruly courtroom for the vulnerable victim to deal with.

Other gaps identified include:

Gap #1: The Sedgwick County Division of Emergency Communications is understaffed for the workload of domestic & sexual violence response

Gap #2: The Wichita Police Department’s Field Services Division is understaffed for the workload of domestic & sexual violence response

Gap #3: The Wichita Police Department’s Investigations Division is understaffed for the workload of domestic & sexual violence response

Gap #4: Responding officers do not consistently have access to all criminal protective and civil protection order information

Gap #5: All law enforcement officers do not receive trauma informed domestic & sexual violence response training

Gap #6: Investigators do not consistently work to connect victims with community-based advocacy support during domestic & sexual violence investigations

Gap #7: The existing established, accredited shelter options for domestic & sexual violence survivors are limited in design, capacity and length of stay

Gap #8: There is a rapidly growing need for more established, accredited outreach resources for domestic & sexual violence survivors

Gap #9: There is a lack of education and training opportunities for medical providers to identify, and respond to, victims of domestic & sexual violence.

Gap #10: There is a need for a specific domestic violence screening tool that can be used in all medical settings

Gap #11: There is a lack of consistent communication with victims of domestic & sexual violence who are involved in city and/or county criminal cases that are declined for prosecution

Gap #12: Victim risk and safety is compromised by the setting and conditions of the civil abuse/stalking protection order process in Sedgwick County District Court

Gap #13: Victim risk and safety is compromised by the setting and conditions of Domestic Violence Court in the City of Wichita Municipal Court

Gap #14: There is a lack of representation by probation and parole professionals, academic professionals and military professionals on the Wichita/Sedgwick County Coordinated Community Response Team

