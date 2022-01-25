Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders on change needed after Lofton’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita City Council Members and Sedwick County Commissioners held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce their commitment to preventing another death like that of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody. Police took Lofton there after his foster father called 911 saying his son was having a mental breakdown.

The City and County have created a Community Task Force to review and recommend system improvements.

“This morning, we together unified for one reason and one cause,” David Dennis, chairman, Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners. “We will recognize the death of Cedric Lofton was a heartbreaking death and tragic circumstance that occurred within our community.”

Dennis said the City and County are accountable and transparent.

“We will work together to do what it takes to support, drive, and dedicate the resources needed to make sure that something that is as tragic as Cedric’s death does not happen to any youth again,” he said.

The local government leaders said they will push for policy changes to support youth mental health needs in the juvenile corrections system. They said they will also allocate resources for the cause.

“We owe it to our youth to help those adolescents who are struggling to find and get help,” Dennis said.

County Commissioner Sarah Lopez said more than 15 community members have already committed to serving on the task force.

“We must do better to address the needs of, the growing mental health needs of our juvenile corrections system and we will,” she said. “Cedric needed to get help in a crisis and he should not have been in a facility that had no one on staff that’s a mental health professional.”

Lopez said officials need to consider a fuller range of responses.

“I can assure you that I, as well as everybody sitting up here today, are committed to seeing the policy changes that will ensure our children get the care they need and nothing like this will happen again,” she said. “Together we will find the right path forward.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said Lofton’s death is a tragedy that is being felt by the entire community.

“The need for expanded mental health care is abundant,” he said. “It’s become clear that partner agencies must work with the county in serving the mental health needs.”

Whipple said local government leaders went to the Kansas Statehouse this week to discuss shared community legislative priorities. He said the expansion of mental health is chief among them.

“We cannot allow the loss of someone experiencing a mental health crisis ever again,” he said.

Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson agreed.

“The death of Cedric Lofton brings about a myriad of emotions from me,” he said. “This is a tragedy that did not have to occur and should not have occurred.”

Johnson said that he knows many people have watched the recently released video showing the last moments of Lofton’s life.

“We’ve been hearing a great deal from our community about questions that need answers and continued calls for actions and change,” he said. “I want to say today that we do in fact hear you. We hear you loud and clear that we need systemic changes to better serve those who we represent.”

Johnson said he has been talking with the City’s team about reviewing how young people experiencing a mental health crisis are handled. He would like them to be taken to a place of care before or in place of being taken to a corrections environment.

“We always strive to be a gold standard for our region, state and nation, and this instance, as you can see, that did not occur, but we are committed to working toward that goal so a tragedy like this does not happen again in the city or county,” he said.

City Council Member Becky Tuttle said she has a background as a school counselor and a long history in public health. She said the City and County should be leaning on mental health experts in the community to advise them on how to move forward.

“We must all look forward and work together to ensure that our community is the best that it can be for everyone, including the most vulnerable,” she said.

“The largest mental health institution in the state is the Sedwick County jail, and we need to correct that,” Dennis said. “We need a mental health facility here provided by the State of Kansas. If you look at the funding that has happened over the years, that funding hasn’t kept pace with what it takes in order to be able to address the problems that we’ve got.”

Dennis said the solution will need to include more social workers and mental health professionals trained and qualified to help.

Whipple agreed.

“I believe that a recent study shows that Kansas as a whole needs about 250 beds for mental health, and my understanding is we want at least 50 of those to be here in Wichita,” he said. “And if not, we’ll take all 250.”

When asked about the investigation into the circumstances of Lofton’s death, Lopez said it is not the focus of the task force.

“We really want this task force to focus in on what the county commission and the city council level can do,” she said. “Anything beyond that is just outside of the scope of our authority.”