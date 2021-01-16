Wichita-Sedgwick County Museum remembers victims of 1965 jet crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- This week, Wichita elementary and Pre- K students returned to in-person learning. They went back to their classrooms on Wednesday and Thursday. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with the man in charge of elementary schools in USD 259. He says many of the kids have never been more excited to return to school and that is helping with their learning.

“They used words like joyful, and they used words like seamless, and they used words like bucket-filling, so it's been a great week,” said Executive Director of Elementary Schools, Chris Wendt. After going fully remote late last year, Elementary school kids are once again back in their Wichita classrooms.

“It's been really truly great I was out in buildings this week and a lot of kids to me personally that they were excited to be back and happy to see their teachers and see their classroom,” said Wendt.

Chris Wendt is the executive director for USD 259 elementary schools and says since the return of in-person learning, this week he's seen an increase in morale.

“And the new teachers are always ready to welcome new kids,” said Wendt.

He says although the "new normal" may look a bit different this time around, students have become more understanding of social distancing and safety protocols.

“We wanted to ensure that we kept on face to face classes small, so in some cases we did have to have students move to a different teacher to make that happen,” said Wendt.

Wendt believes by the time middle schoolers and high school students come back on January 25, students and staff will have an even better understanding of how to make in-person learning more comfortable.

“For example, at the high school level we know that we have elongated schedules. Students in high school are doing 4 by 4 and what that means is that they go to classrooms for longer periods of time and have fewer classes during the day to cut down on those transitions so we don’t have as many opportunities for kids to intermingle and it keeps our social distance more spread out,” said Wendt.

When middle and high school students return to class on the 25th it will be a blended model.Half are in person Monday and Tuesday. The other half will be in school Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday as a remote day for everyone.

