Wichita-Sedgwick County Museum remembers victims of 1965 jet crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita-Sedgwick County Museum took to social media on Saturday to commemorate the lives lost in the tragic 1965 jet crash.
The museum said a KC-135 jet took off from McConnell Air Force Base & crashed into a neighborhood near Piatt & 21st Street.
The crash killed 30 people and injured several others, according to the Sedgwick County Museum.
As a way to remember the victims of the crash, a black granite monument with the victims’ names was placed at Piatt Memorial Park in 2007.