WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is seeking public input on the Bicycle Master Plan.

Every ten years, the city develops a new plan to update the previous master plan. The last master plan was developed in 2013.

Four public input meetings are planned between now and mid-September at several community events:

The Wichita Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board will collect the gathered public input and data and then use that to develop a plan that will eventually presented to the Wichita City Council.

For more information, click here.