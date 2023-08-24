WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is seeking public input on the Bicycle Master Plan.
Every ten years, the city develops a new plan to update the previous master plan. The last master plan was developed in 2013.
Four public input meetings are planned between now and mid-September at several community events:
- Saturday, Aug. 26:
- Heartspring’s Carefest, 8700 E. 29th St. N., from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 16:
- Old Town Farm and Art Market, 835 E. 1st St. N., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Latin Fest-ICT at Old Town Square, 2nd Street and Mead Street, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 17:
- Open Streets ICT, Douglas Avenue from Bluff Street to Glenn Street, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wichita Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board will collect the gathered public input and data and then use that to develop a plan that will eventually presented to the Wichita City Council.
For more information, click here.