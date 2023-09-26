The side of the home at 1722 S. Gordon. (Courtesy City of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is selling 13 public housing units and is giving potential buyers a chance to tour the homes this week. From photos of the homes, it appears they all will require fixing up.

The city is starting to reposition the Wichita Housing Authority’s single-family public housing portfolio. The city says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved selling 37 homes. People still live in 24 of the homes. Those residents are getting notice and will get relocation counseling before the homes are marketed.

But 13 of the homes are ready now. Interested buyers can look at the houses on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And the city will accept offers for at least two weeks. The timeframe may be extended if necessary.

Open Houses:

9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

1 -3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

For details about submitting a written offer on a property, click here or visit Wichita.gov/Economic/Pages/RealEstate.aspx.

Offers on the homes should include the name(s) of the individual(s) or entity making the offer, a description of intended use for the property (owner occupied, investment property, etc.) and proposed terms (cash purchase, financing, etc.).

You can email questions to city staff at HousingDevelopment@wichita.gov.