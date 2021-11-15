Wichita senior living center working to get creative with menu amid shipping challenges

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Supply chain and shipping problems are impacting many households, restaurants, and even senior living facilities.

It includes Prairie Homestead Senior Living. The center feeds more than 100 people three times a day. The head chef shared that they have to get creative to keep the food coming for their many residents.

“I love the cheesy broccoli soup. That is my favorite,” said Pamela Portugal, Prairie Homestead resident.

“Desserts would have to be my favorite,” said Myrle Horner, Prairie Homestead resident.

Many smiles came from residents’ faces sharing their love for food.

“They make a delicious salmon. I love their salmon,” said Jane Mcfarlen.

“The day before, we had beef stroganoff and that meat I don’t think I have ever cooked beef that tender,” said Nancy Jones, Prairie Homestead resident.

But behind the scenes, head chef Oscar Hernandez said the last few months have been tricky.

“Besides the soup, some meats, some pork, some chicken is sometimes hard to come by and stuff like that. We still get some decent stuff in most of the time. It is a waiting game,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said he and his staff take trips to wholesale stores to find missing food. Hernandez has even gotten more creative in such things as tomato soup.

“My residents have been noticing like wow you are doing something a little different. Like yeah, we have to make stuff by hand. Like oh, we are enjoying it thank you,” said Hernandez.

“It’s so good. I love the soup,” said Mary Harvey, Prairie Homestead resident.

Another COVID-19 challenge to overcome.

“We have been fortunate enough that we haven’t experienced too many shortages, but I’ve heard around of other places experiencing a hard time finding stuff, but knock on wood, that doesn’t happen to us,” said Hernandez.

Some of the residents said they didn’t even realize that the kitchen was having to get more creative with the menu and preparations.