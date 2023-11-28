WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This past weekend, Small Business Saturday, was somewhat of a bust for many local shops due to the snow.

Many are getting ready for a redo this weekend. This time of year is a boost for small businesses.

Small businesses account for 49.5% of employees in the state of Kansas, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy.

As shoppers pick out the perfect gifts, it’s been a slower year for many local shops.

“At times, people are just spending less this year with the economy and what’s going on,” said Love of Character Owner Mary Billings.

People are trying to save, while business owners face high prices as well.

“Everything from candy to socks to hot sauce, it’s all gone up in price, so it is a challenge because you’re wanting to pass on the best deals you possibly can to customers but at the same time they are being squeezed,” said Sweet ‘n Saucy Owner Derek Sorrells.

After the big push to shop local during COVID, the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce said growth continued, but not to the level they’d like to see.

“It gets a little bit lost in the shuffle sometimes with our busy lifestyles. Now it’s easier to just go online or things like that,” said The Workroom Owner Janelle King.

When you shop small, the Wichita Regional Area Chamber of Commerce said about 70% of your dollars stay in the local economy.

“They can continue to benefit, grow, and certainly we can continue to have those locally owned companies here in the area,” said Wichita Regional Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, John Rolfe.

While the original Small Business Saturday didn’t bring high sales due to snow, this weekend’s redo is keeping shops optimistic.

“Maybe you buy your wrapping paper from a small business that you’re wrapping the gift, or get your cute gift tags or add on to the gifts that you are gifting someone with a little touch of local and small,” said Billings.

Business owners hope people remember them as they shop year-round.

“They are the heartbeat of our city. It is what gives us our culture,” said Bungalow 26 Owner Kelsey Metzinger.

Owners said purchasing just one item can help their shop, employees, and the economy.

“It’s the first thing they think of, not the fourth or fifth thing they think of,” said Metzinger.

Many shops are holding promotions or events this Saturday for the redo.

Below are just some of the events happening this Saturday:

Holidays in Delano

Small Business Saturday DO OVER!

Cleveland Corner: Holiday Shopping Passport