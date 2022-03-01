WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is showing support for Ukraine as Russia continues to attack the country. On Monday night, Wichita City Hall was lined in lights that switched between blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine.

During the Tuesday Wichita City Council meeting, Mayor Brandon Whipple read a resolution that the City of Wichita supports the people of Ukraine.

A resolution of the governing body of the City of Wichita regarding Ukraine:

Whereas Wichita’s diverse and vibrant community that many Ukrainian and Ukrainian Americans who contribute much to our city call home

Whereas Ukraine is an independent nation that is free to choose its own leaders and forge its own destiny now faces an unjustified and illegal war of aggression that threatens its sovereignty, safety, and its way of life

And whereas the people of Wichita stand for the values of freedom and justice for all, espcially in the face of tyranny and aggression.

Therefore, be it resolved that the City of Wichita commends the courage, resolve, and strength of the Ukrainian people and the pursuit of freedom and, further, that we pay tribute to the men and women of Ukraine who gave their lives in the hope that those who fight alongside them and those who come after them may live in a secure, safe and democratic, independent Ukraine.

Be it for the resolve that the City of Wichita condemns the illegal military invasion of Ukraine and the violence it has caused and that the City of Wichita affirms its unwavering support of our Wichita neighbors of Ukrainian descent as well as their friends and family abroad.

As a symbolic gesture of support for the Ukrainians’ right to freedom, justice, and pursuit of happiness, we hereby direct the city manager to turn the City Hall lights to yellow and blue, the national colors of Ukraine.

After reading the resolution, Whipple then added that Wichita also supports its citizens of Russian descent.

“We also want to show support for those of Russian descent who also live in our community and do so peacefully, and not to confuse the conflict as a broad brush to include an entire group of people because that would be unfair,” Whipple said.

The city council passed the resolution, seven to zero.