Wichita sisters continue grandpa's Riverfest button collection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As we celebrate opening day of Riverfest in Wichita, two sisters are working to continue their late grandpa's legacy by completing his Riverfest button collection.

The buttons may be just a ticket to the festival for most, but for Janelle Hughes and Kimberly Lebeda's family, it's a project decades in the making.

"The buttons were something Grandpa had collected and was one of the most memorable items that he had," said Lebeda.

Their grandpa was a Navy veteran, and he had saved the buttons since the River Festival started in 1972.

Dozens of buttons were in his collection; all shapes, sizes and colors.

"We went a few times with him and sometimes we would go with our parents," said Hughes.

It was a family outing for them, but as Grandpa's health declined, so did his attendance to Riverfest. Therefore, his button collection was at a stand-still.

He and his wife of more than 50 years passed away several years ago and that's when the sisters decided to keep the tradition going.

"They've been sitting in a box for years," said Lebeda. "That's like 40 years worth of buttons in a box."

Lebeda took to social media for help with the missing buttons that her Grandpa wasn't able to get.

Still needed are buttons from years 1972-1980, 2007, 2008 and 2014.

The sisters have been able to add several new buttons to their collection in just the last week thanks to generous Wichitans that found them on Facebook.

As they continue to search for the buttons, they said they'll keep their grandparents' memory close, while continuing to celebrate Riverfest every year.

"I hope to pass it down to my son," said Hughes.

"It feels great to be able to collect them and keep that going," said Lebeda.

If you have any of the needed buttons in a junk drawer at home and want to help complete the collection, send an email to KSN reporter, Krystle Sherrell at krystle.sherrell@ksn.com ,and she will get you in touch with the two sisters.

For other button-seekers, there will be an Admirals Button Swap and Sale on Sunday, June 3 at Heritage Park from 1-5 p.m. There you can purchase buttons from previous years or swap buttons and stories with other enthusiasts.