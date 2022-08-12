WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students began school on Friday with a half day of class.

KSN News was Wilbur Middle School for the arrival of the sixth-grade class. Principal Mitch Linn says they use the day to help students get acclimated, so they don’t get intimidated.

“They’re in a rotation this morning. So, we rotate through all of their classes, just a short, little rotation. They meet all of their teachers,” Linn said. “We do a little assembly in the auditorium and welcome them.”

Linn added that they had an excellent turnout for the open house held at the school earlier this week.

“You know with COVID, It was tough the last couple years in so many ways, but, man, we are just so pumped about this year and kind of get some semblance of normalcy,” he added.

The rest of the USD 259 district starts class on Monday. Click here for more on what you need to know before school begins in Wichita.