WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Sky Kings are hosting their first-ever Fan Fest.

“We have some MAJOR celebrities coming!” the Wichita Sky Kings says.

Celebrities include:

Brandon Rush: Former basketball player for the University of Kansas and former NBA player

Former basketball player for the University of Kansas and former NBA player Devonte’ Graham: University of Kansas alum and NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs

University of Kansas alum and NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs Jose Alvarado: NBA player for the New Orleans Pelicans

NBA player for the New Orleans Pelicans Ron Baker: Wichita State University alum and former NBA player for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards

Wichita State University alum and former NBA player for the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards Shaq Morris: Wichita State University alum and former international basketball player

Wichita State University alum and former international basketball player Tyshawn Taylor: University of Kansas alum and former NBA player

University of Kansas alum and former NBA player Charles “Chip” Esten: Actor last known for his role in “Outer Banks” and musician

Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. The meet and greet is for 2.5 hours after the game.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Bring your friends and family, meet your favorite athletes/celebrities, get autographs, take photos and watch your Sky Kings cruise into the playoffs! Let’s celebrate the first annual Fan Fest,” the Wichita Sky Kings says.

To learn more about the Wichita Sky Kings, visit their website.