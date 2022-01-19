Wichita South High School paraeducator accused of unlawful sexual relations with a student

Handcuffs (Credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Alberto Alonso-Hernandez (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A paraeducator at Wichita’s South High School was arrested on suspicion of unlawful relations with a student.

According to Sedgwick County Jail booking records, 32-year-old Daniel Alberto Alonso-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday evening.

A USD 259 district spokesperson said he is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN the charge stems from an investigation into incidents that occurred in 2020. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

