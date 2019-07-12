Wichita starts dive-in movie nights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You’re familiar with drive-in movies. How about dive-in movies?

The City of Wichita’s Park & Recreation department is inviting the public to its first-ever Dive-In Movie on Saturday night.

Float under the stars at Harvest Pool while watching Finding Dory.

Inner tubes will be provided, or guests can bring a blanket/ folding chair to watch the movie from the pool deck.

Concessions will be sold, but outside coolers may be brought in. Alcohol, glass containers and non-plastic silverware are not allowed inside the pool area.

Tickets are limited, and must be purchased in advance at the pool where the movie is being shown at.

Tickets are $2 for 3-12 year olds and $3 for anyone 13 and up.

City staff is excited to bring a new activity for Wichitans to enjoy.

“There’s a few other places that do it but it’s not really mainstream yet, so we want to get on the craze and see how it goes,” said aquatics director Brian Hill.

Hill said the concept is similar to Derby’s Slide and Dive Night.

However, Hill would like to expand the event — possibly having it on the lake at O.J. Watson Park or on the Arkansas River.

“We want to see how it works first,” he said. “Baby steps!”

City of Wichita is set to host more Dive-In Movie nights.

Follow the Park & Recreation Facebook Page to stay up to date on the events.

Upcoming Dive-In Movie nights: