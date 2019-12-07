WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State could soon have a satellite campus in Mexico.

The WSU President-elect says the university is in talks with a company based in Chihuahua City.

He says the campus would likely focus on engineering and manufacturing, adding the global exposure would benefit the state as a whole.

“Again part of it for us is to be able to recruit talent to Wichita and to Kansas and to further the economy here,” said Jay Golden, WSU President-elect.

The campus is not a done deal. Golden says he hopes to have some further announcements by the Spring of next year.

A third party would pay for the campus, not Wichita State.

