Wichita State employee files lawsuit against the university and some leaders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against Wichita State University and some of the leaders.

Karen Countryman-Roswurm is suing the university. Countryman-Roswurm is an associate professor and the director of the center for combating human trafficking.

She alleges she went through years of sexual, racial and religious discrimination and harassment. She alleges the university did nothing about it.

Wichita State University released the following statement to KSN News.