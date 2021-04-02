Wichita State ending COVID-19 restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University announced Friday that they would be ending all COVID-19 restrictions on campus. This includes an end to the mask mandate, social distancing, and mass gathering limitations.

In a statement released by WSU, the school explained, “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have followed all guidance and orders issued by state and local public health authorities. Accordingly, WSU has rescinded all mandates requiring masks, social distancing, and mass gathering limitations on our campus.”

It continued with what WSU staff can expect in the coming months, “Additionally, we have planned a return to pre-pandemic operations for our faculty and staff beginning June 1. For those who worked in person and on campus prior to the pandemic, this will include a return to on-campus work.”

