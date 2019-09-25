Wichita State eSports offers competition, scholarships

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Picture a collegiate sports team with jerseys, a practice schedule and scholarships. Now picture them in front of a computer instead of on the court. That’s essentially what the Wichita State eSports program is about.

“So we can offer them those forms of financial aid, we can also give them the opportunity to wear jerseys to represent us on a national stage,” coordinator Tyler Levesque said.

eSports is a relatively new craze, which centers around a core group of video games like: League of Legends, Overwatch, Counter strike and Rocket League.

Players practice their role in the video game for hours multiple times a week and then compete against other schools or groups.

“If they’re putting in just as much time to perfect their craft, why wouldn’t it be a sport?” Levesque said.

WSU currently has a varsity team competing and a brand new video game hub being built in the Heskett Center to accommodate any student who wants to play video games or experience virtual reality in gaming.

For senior Blane Steckline, the experience has taught him teamwork. Most of the players are computer science or engineering majors, so they see each other in class and at practice.

Junior Cameron Treadway wants to put a stigma to rest.

“Most of the people I know aren’t those guys that stay in their mom’s basement, I work full-time and live on my own with my girlfriend,” Treadway said.

Treadway adds the sport has taught him time management.

The new eSports Hub is expected to be complete next month.

“We think it’s what students what. We’re always looking at what students want to do and it changes through the decades. Sometimes, it’s a climbing wall, right now we feel like eSports is going to connect to students,” campus recreation director John Lee said.

