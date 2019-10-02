Wichita State holds Memorial ’70 remembrance ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The annual ceremony of remembrance for those who died in the 1970 Wichita State University plane crash was held Wednesday morning at WSU’s Memorial ’70.

The memorial is located near the 18th Street and Hillside entrance to the university.

In an annual ceremony of remembrance, a wreath is placed at Wichita State’s Memorial ’70 at 9 a.m. each Oct. 2. The brief ceremony honors WSU football players, administrators and supporters who died in a plane crash October 2, 1970.

In one of the worst tragedies of college sports history, the WSU “Gold” plane, a Martin 404 carrying 34 passengers and a crew of four, crashed at approximately 3 p.m. on a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado while enroute to Logan, Utah for a game with Utah State University.

Twenty-nine died at the scene, while two others died later after receiving medical attention for their injuries.

’70 Memorial Scholarship

Those interested in making a tax-deductible contribution in memory of the crash victims can give to the Football ’70 Memorial Scholarship, the only endowed scholarship at WSU dedicated in collective memory to those who died in the tragedy.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a student of any major with at least a 3.0 GPA who demonstrates financial need.

Contributions can be made through the WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260-0002, for the Football ’70 Memorial Scholarship or online.

