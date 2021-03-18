Wichita State hosting in-person, virtual commencement for 3,500 eligible students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State students who had their graduation ceremonies postponed due to the pandemic will finally get their moment – along with this year’s newest graduates – during Wichita State University commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, at Charles Koch Arena.

All fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021 graduates have been invited to attend and be recognized. Approximately 3,500 students are eligible to participate. Students have the option of participating in-person or virtually. All ceremonies will be live-streamed. Ceremony schedules are below.

Friday, May 14 (three ceremonies)

9 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

4 p.m. (Virtual students will be included in this ceremony.)

Saturday, May 15 (two ceremonies)

9 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

To further ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and guests, the following are precautions being taken in accordance with state and county COVID-19 guidelines:

This is a ticketed event. There will be no admittance without a ticket.

Students must RSVP in advance to participate.

Each graduate will receive three guest tickets.

Face coverings are required for everyone attending or participating in commencement.

Graduates and their guests have assigned seats to ensure 6’ social distancing.

Wichita State will continue to monitor the COVID-19 statistics in Sedgwick County and throughout Kansas. We ask that the community remain flexible; and if necessary, we will notify the public with changes to the schedule or health accommodations.

Ceremonies will not be broken down by college. Graduates will RSVP for the ceremony they choose to attend.

For more information about Wichita State’s commencement activities, visit wichita.edu/commencement.