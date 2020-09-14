Wichita State lab to be renamed for Sen. Jerry Moran

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University said a lab on WSU’s Innovation campus will be renamed after Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran.

The university’s Advanced Center for Virtual Engineering and Testing will be renamed the Jerry Moran Center for Advanced Virtual Engineering and Testing, with a dedication ceremony planned this fall.

The center is a 20,000 square-foot facility. The building houses Crash Dynamics, Building Block, Virtual Engineering, and Flight Test Labs, part of the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). AVET supports cutting-edge virtual and physical crash dynamics testing capabilities for the aviation and greater transportation industries while providing Wichita State students with valuable applied learning experiences in an industry-based setting.

The university said the building’s renaming is a tribute to Sen. Moran’s commitment to providing vital resources and connections that help Wichita State offer impactful student experiences to drive prosperity for the city, region, and state.

