WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Juneteenth will be an official holiday at Wichita State University starting in 2024, the university announced Thursday.

Juneteenth is a day of remembrance to commemorate the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas were notified of their freedom.

In 2021, President Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday; and earlier this year, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced it as a state holiday. Now, Wichita State, along with the other Kansas Board of Regents institutions, will close offices and not hold classes each June 19.

“As we celebrate Wichita State’s first official Juneteenth holiday in 2024, it’s my hope that we reflect on the significance of this day in our shared history,” said WSU President Rick Muma.