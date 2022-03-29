WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita State University professor is using his resources to track the radiation levels from the war in Ukraine and teach his students at the same time.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled fears about nuclear war and radiation.

When Russian airstrikes hit the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant in 1986, there was a spike in radiation levels.

For most of professor Dr. Nick Solomey’s career, he has tracked radiation and experimented with it.

He said once he heard talks about Russia using tactical nuclear missiles, he and his students set up detectors to keep an eye on the emission levels in the area and overseas.

“I thought well, let’s work with a student and do some radiation monitoring, and it was a great learning experience there so they could understand how to do calibration of the detector, whether it be a simple detector like a Geiger counter or a much more complicated detector like we’re working on with our research at NASA right now,” said Solomey.

While most physics labs have simple radiation detection equipment, Solomey does research for NASA. In turn, his lab has equipment that can determine the exact composition of what’s emitting radiation, which is teaching students about real-time situations.

“It’s interesting to learn about it to figure out how radiation affects everything and then with the Ukraine and Russia issue going on right now, I definitely think it’s very important, it’s interesting to see the levels and what the possibilities that could happen,” said Graduate student Jarred Novak.

Solomey received his masters in Geneva, Switzerland during the Chernobyl events.

He said the radiation emission showed up in the US roughly a week after the disaster. It took two months to completely disappear, causing little effect on the United States.

He said it would take two or three tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to reach the radiation level that was seen then in Chernobyl.

Solomey said, while the missiles would be devastating for Ukraine, there likely wouldn’t be any long-lasting impacts on the US.

“One should not be overly concerned if these levels go up or down slightly,” he said. “There are changes due to rain, seasonal changes and when farmers burn or create dust these levels can go noticeably up, but radiation is naturally occurring, half from cosmic origin outside the Earth and half from the material in the Earth.”