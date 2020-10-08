Wichita State releases 2021 employment forecasts for Kansas and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released updated employment forecasts for Kansas, Wichita, Topeka, and Kansas City.

KANSAS

Total employment in Kansas increased to 1,423,200 workers in 2019, with 0.5% growth, as unemployment declined 3.2%, its lowest level since 1978. Nine consecutive years of declines in unemployment ended in the second quarter of 2020, as employment fell 8% in the second quarter of 2020. This was the single largest one-quarter drop in state history, with a reduction in employment of more than 113,000 workers. The unemployment rate rose from 2.9% in March 2020 to 11.9% in April 2020. Unemployment declined to 7.2% in June, a rate still as high as the peak unemployment rate from the 2009 recession in Kansas.

Employment is expected to partially recover in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, but overall employment is projected to decline 4.1%, a loss of more than 58,000 compared to 2019. In 2021, the state’s economic uncertainty remains high due to the rapidly shifting macroeconomy conditions and new developments with the novel coronavirus. Kansas’ recovery is forecast to continue in 2021 with an expected average increase of 0.5%. If the national economy improves in the upper range of expectations, Kansas’ growth would be projected to increase to 1.3%. If national economic expansion is sluggish, or additional outbreaks of the novel coronavirus occur, Kansas may experience flat change in employment in 2021 or even modest job losses.

Employment in the production sectors is forecast to grow 0.2% due to increases in the construction sector being partially offset by losses in manufacturing. The construction sector is projected to add 1,300 jobs, as demand for housing is expected to remain robust. Manufacturing sector employment is forecast to trend differently between durable and nondurable goods. With softness in aerospace demand forecast to continue for the foreseeable future, durable goods employment is projected to decline by more than 1,600 workers. Demand for nondurable goods was much less affected by the recession, and employment is projected to grow by 800 workers.

Employment in the trade, transportation and utilities sector is projected to grow 0.8%. Retail trade is expected to lead job gains in 2021 with more than 1,500 workers, though it is projected to remain more than 2,000 workers below 2019 levels. The transportation and utilities sector is forecast to continue to grow beyond 2019 levels as Kansas’ distribution hubs grow, while the wholesale trade sector is expected to decline modestly.

The service sector was the hardest hit by the recession and is expected to contract by approximately 41,300 workers in 2020. It is also expected to recover most rapidly in 2021, adding more than 7,000 workers, but every service sector is projected to have 2021 employment at a lower level than in 2019. The bulk of these gains are projected to be in the leisure and hospitality sector, which is forecast to decline 13.9% in 2020 and grow 4.8% in 2021. The information sector is the only service sector projected to continue to decline in employment, losing an additional 1,300 jobs in 2021.

The government sector is projected to decline by approximately 2,700 workers, a contraction of 1.1%. The job losses are forecast to be primarily in the local government sector, which is likely to suffer from budget shortfalls in 2021 due to a decline in retail spending and other revenue sources in 2020.

WICHITA

Employment in the Wichita metropolitan area grew 1.8% to 305,100 workers in 2019 while the unemployment rate declined to a twenty-year low of 3.4%. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in April 2020, unemployment spiked to 17.7% and more than 27,000 workers in the second quarter. The unemployment rate declined to 10.9% in July 2020, still 0.7% higher than the highest level recorded prior to 2020.

The economic recovery is expected to continue in the second half of 2020, with 2020 employment projected to be 4.5% and 13,600 jobs lower than it was in 2019. Growth is anticipated to continue in 2021, but at a slower rate, with more than 1,100 jobs added. This represents the average of a wide range of possible economic outcomes due to the high economic uncertainty caused by the continuing coronavirus outbreak. If the national economy recovers at a rate on the high end of expectations, Wichita’s employment is forecast to grow 1.3%. If the national economy performs at the lower end of expectations, Wichita’s employment is likely to continue to contract modestly. In each of these cases, 2021 employment is projected to be lower than 2019 employment. It is expected that the economy will take years to fully recover from the economic effects of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Production sector employment is expected to decline 0.8% as growth in the construction industry is outweighed by declines in manufacturing employment. Wichita’s manufacturing sector is projected to contract by 1.6%, with the losses concentrated in the durable goods sector. Due to Wichita’s concentration in aerospace manufacturing, along with uncertainty from the Boeing 737 Max production freeze and low levels of air traffic from the novel coronavirus, Wichita will likely lag the national recovery for durable goods manufacturing.

Employment in the trade, transportation and utilities sector is forecast to grow 2.2% in 2021, following a 2.5% drop in 2020. The largest gains are expected in the retail trade industry, which is projected to recover 700 of 1,200 jobs lost in 2020. Retail employment is expected to be buoyed by real taxable retail sales growth of 2.1% in the area, largely offsetting the 2.3% decline in sales in 2020. The transportation and utilities sector is projected to expand 2.6%, exceeding its 2019 and 2020 employment levels.

The service sector is expected to grow 0.5%, with large growth in the leisure and hospitality sector and the education and health services sector partially offset by continued job losses in the professional and business services sector and the information sector. The leisure and hospitality sector is forecast to lead job gains, recovering almost 1,000 of the 4,000 jobs lost in 2020 and growing 3.3%. Given the expected continued weakness in the manufacturing sector, professional and business services are expected to contract by more than 500 jobs, in addition to the more than 500 jobs lost in 2020.

The government sector is forecast to decline by 0.3%, losing more than 100 jobs. The bulk of the job losses in the local government sector, which includes municipal and county governments as well as local school districts.

