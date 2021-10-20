Wichita State student-run newspaper wins Pacemaker award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s student-run publication, The Sunflower, has won the Pacemaker award for the first time in their history.

The publication had been a finalist the previous four years. The Sunflower is one of 18 student newspapers in the country that have won the award. Some of the other student newspapers come from prestigious journalism programs around the country.

“The Pacemaker is the association’s preeminent award,” Executive Director Laura Widmer said. “ACP is honored to recognize the best of the best.”

The award recognizes work the from 2020-2021 academic year and has been given out by the Associated Collegiate Press since 1927.

“In addition to demonstrating excellence in key areas including coverage, writing, editing, design, and photography, the winning newspapers took risks and served as a strong voice for the student audience.” The Associated Collegiate Press said in their announcement.