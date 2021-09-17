Wichita State students protest alleged sexual assault on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita state students protested, marching through campus, demanding action after someone reported an alleged sexual assault this week in a dorm on campus.

Students gathered in the Shocker Hall Quad at 4:30 p.m. Friday to support the alleged victim and marched through campus toward the University Police Department headquarters. Several people spoke about awareness for sexual assault, and some survivors shared their own stories.

The report to police was made on Tuesday and said a student was sexually assaulted in their dorm room at Shocker Hall, at 3 a.m. Sunday. The University Police Department is conducting an investigation.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma told KSN, “the university cannot comment on an active criminal or Title IX investigation nor can the university share information that is protected by federal privacy and record laws.”

You can read his full statement here.

Wichita State University has Counseling and Prevention Services and a CARE Team.

Anyone can report sexual harassment, discrimination or retaliation at www.wichita.edu/reportit.

The University’s policies related to sexual violence, harassment and retaliation are accessible to all students and the public on their website.