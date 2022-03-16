WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its reach and will be adding 11 midwest cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning that eligible students from those cities will be offered in-state tuition to attend WSU.

The new cities:

Chicago, Illinois

Colorado Springs, Colorado,

Pueblo, Colorado

Grand Island, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska

Des Moines, Iowa

Ames, Iowa

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

“Wichita State has demonstrated, through increases in enrollment from these locations, that this strategy works and helps provide talent to serve local industry and, in turn, growth of the Kansas economy,” said Dr. Carolyn Shaw, WSU’s Associate Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management. “As many as one-third or more of out-of-state recent graduates stay in the state for employment opportunities after graduation.”

To see a full list of Shocker City-qualified cities, click here. To see a full list of Shocker Select states, click here.

The Shocker City Partnership program saves students roughly $9,300 per year, which equals up to around $37,200 over the course of four years. The rates are set to begin in the Fall 2022 semester.

Students already enrolled at Wichita State from these cities will be automatically provided the same discount. Those who are from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska, but are not necessarily from the listed cities, will qualify for the Shocker Select program, which gives families a 33% discount on tuition.

To qualify for the program, prospective students must fill out an admission application, and the discount will be applied after the student is admitted.