WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Braeburn Square on Wichita State University’s (WSU) Innovation Campus, near the corner of 21st Street and Oliver Street, will be getting three new restaurants and a business.

In addition to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Metritrust Credit Union, the Shocker Store, Social Tap Drinkery, Starbucks and Sungrano Pizza, the shopping center will now also have a Jersey Mike’s, Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, Two Hands Corn Dogs and Pedego Wichita.

“We are excited to see the WSU Innovation Campus vision of ‘Live, Work, Learn, Play’ becoming a reality,” said Tonya Witherspoon, Wichita State’s vice president for industry engagement and applied learning. “Braeburn Square provides a place for the community to meet up before and after campus events and enjoy the Shocker experience.”

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is a sub shop that offers a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, as well as kids’ meals and catering services. This franchise location, which will open in May, is owned by Annette Hennes and will feature a patio and garage door. It is a design Hennes says aims to create a comfortable and welcoming space for students, according to Wichita State University.

“Jersey Mike’s said to us, ‘Go find the perfect location,’ and we were really attracted to Braeburn Square,” Hennes told WSU. “There’s so much potential. We love being associated with the university, sports, students and the Innovation Campus.”

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen will serve an array of Mediterranean flavors, from traditional Lebanese staples to signature dishes that blend Middle Eastern cuisine with Italian and Greek recipes, WSU says. The restaurant will open on March 1.

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen also has a west Wichita location and is owned by local restaurateur Youssef Youssef, a former WSU student.

“I feel like Wichita is my home,” Youssef told WSU. “When I was thinking of locations for Sesame, I looked right away at WSU. Wichita State has a lot of good memories for me.”

Two Hands Corn Dogs

According to WSU, Two Hands Corn Dogs describes its offerings as “a familiar vessel but a twist.” The familiar vessel is a corndog, but it’s unlike the traditional corndogs featured at county fairs.

Two Hands’ corndog options include spicy flavors, crispy coatings, potato dogs and the American classic dog. Aside from dogs, the restaurant will also serve signature beverages, kimchi fries and elote corn on the cob.

“As WSU is the heart of all events and education, we want to bring a unique experience for all international and local consumers to share with each other,” Tony Phan, co-owner of Two Hands’ Wichita location, told WSU.

Phan hopes to have the restaurant open in late spring.

Pedego Wichita

Pedego Wichita, an electric bike retailer offering a variety of electric bikes, including cruisers, city-to-mountain bikes, and fat tires, that is currently in Bradley Fair, is relocating to Braeburn Square in May.

WSU says electric bikes can run at speeds up to 20 miles per hour and require no special licensing or insurance, so they are a good option for students who live on or near campus. Along with the sale of new bikes, the store will also offer used bikes and bike rentals.

Pedigo Wichita is locally owned by Russell and Jeanne Groves and Jim and Abby McClary.

“We are excited to join the rapidly expanding community on the WSU Innovation Campus,” Russell Groves told WSU. “Pedego Electric Bikes are a beautiful, practical and fun way to get around. We will bring the excitement of electric bike-riding to Wichita State University while welcoming our existing customer base from Wichita and all over Kansas.”