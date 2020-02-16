Wichita State University and Black Student Union celebrate Black-owned business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Businesses in the Wichita community were invited to be honored at Wichita State Univesity.

Wichita State’s Black Student Union hosted the Buy Black ICT Expo in celebration of Black History Month. The event aims to highlight local black-owned small businesses.

Jordan Brown of the Wichita State Black Student Union said, “It’s important to highlight minority entrepreneurs, and for Black History Month, we wanted Wichita, we wanted the Wichita area to know that it’s important to buy black.”

Event organizers say they originally hoped for 20 vendors. 31 vendors total came to the event.

