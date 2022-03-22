WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University announced the fifth class of Rudd Scholars, including 16 Kansas high school seniors.

The recipients received a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, fees, on-campus housing, and considerable networking and coaching support.

2022 Rudd Scholars attending Wichita State:

Gilberto Aguilera, Emporia High School

Cohen Ayres, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School (Wichita)

Riggin Carney, Flinthills High School (Rosalia, Kansas)

Hallie Fritz, Anderson County Junior and Senior High School (Garnett, Kansas)

Hyler Green, Udall High School

Megan Hensley, Kingman High School

Jace Lavigne, Ulysses High School

Carla Meraz, Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (Kansas City, Kansas)

Marisol Muñoz-Morales, Wichita Collegiate School

Bryson Murphy, Osage City High School

Amy Nguyen, Wichita South High School

Gary Phat Tran, Rose Hill High School

Ava Reis, Ness City High School

Ethan Shea, Golden Plains High School (Rexford, Kansas)

Gianna Watts, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School (Wichita)

Allison Wiggs, Wichita County Junior and Senior High School (Leoti, Kansas)

There are 30 Rudd Scholars for 2022, and the expected value of the scholarships over four years is approximately $1.2 million.

All Rudd Scholars are from Kansas and will attend Wichita State, Emporia State or Fort Hays State.

The Rudd Scholarship, sponsored by the Leslie Rudd Foundation, aims to remove financial barriers to a college education. Leslie Rudd launched the program for Pell-eligible Kansans seeking to complete a four-year college education in Kansas.