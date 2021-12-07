Wichita State University announces new esports director

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University announced Tuesday that Travis Yang has been hired as the new director of varsity esports.

The university says Yang will oversee recruiting, coaching and team development while implementing strategic goals, fundraising and managing the holistic development of student-athletes.

The program currently has five competitive varsity esports teams: League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and Valorant. Shocker esports participates in intercollegiate play through TESPACollegiate Star LeagueAVGLuLOLEGF and other tournament providers.

The opportunity serves as a homecoming for Yang. He was raised in Wichita, and his father taught geology at Wichita State. He previously served as the first head esports coach for Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

