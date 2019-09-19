Wichita State University honors the soldiers of the sky

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Veterans Center, located in Grace Wilkie Hall at Wichita State University, was filled with laughter, cheers, and celebration in remembrance of the day the Department of the Air Force became an independent military service.

Ret. Lt. Colonel Larry Burks, Director of Military and Veteran Services at WSU, was more than pleased to open his doors to those that wanted to wish the airborne outfit a happy 72nd birthday.

The party guests were invited to indulge in punch and birthday cake, and also treated to some history notes about the Air Force, provided by Burks and team.

“We have all branches of the service here, but we’re addressing the Air Force today, because they’re outstanding,” Burks said to the crowd gathered in the Veterans Center. “They have been a combat equalizer for us and our country, and a service equal to all the other branches. We’re very proud to have them.”

Though, many were fighting in the skies as the Army Air Corp before World War I, the Department of the Air Force did not become official until Sept. 18, 1947 under President Harry S. Truman’s National Security Act, following World War II.

