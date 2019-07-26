Wichita State University is studying the potential of motorized scooters on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is now studying the potential of allowing motorized e-scooters on campus.

The Wichita State Police Department said they are taking a serious look at how to safely and legally allow motorized e-scooters on campus.

“We know from increasing usage around the country that these scooters are fun and convenient. We also know they present safety hazards to their riders, pedestrians, motorists, and property. When you put a motor on something, it changes everything,” the department said in a statement.

Currently, the city of Wichita allows e-scooters, and the university said they especially interested in the results of the current pilot program by the city.

The university is planning on drafting a definitive university policy on scooter use based on laws and advice from students, faculty, and staff senate.

The department is inviting people with ideas and experiences to share idea by email at police@wichita.edu.