Wichita State University President Jay Golden submits resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents.

Kansas Board of Regents Chair Bill Feuerborn issued the statement Friday.

“We are appreciative of his hard work and dedication to the university and are grateful for his commitment to serving students. We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

Golden became Wichita State’s 14th President in January 2020.

His resignation comes after a controversy this spring following the cancelation of Ivanka Trump’s commencement speech. Several donors threatened to cut ties with the university.

Wichita State Provost Rick Muma will serve as acting president while the Kansas Board of Regents considers options for an interim president.

