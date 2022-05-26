WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University received an additional gift from Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall on Wednesday.

Woolsey Hall is the new home for WSU’s W. Frank Barton School of Business, and it will open this summer.

The $1.3 million gift will be used to create the Kay Woolsey Garden, with the remainder going toward the Woolsey Hall Technology Fund.

The garden is a memorial for Kay, who passed away in 2019, and will be located on the south lawn of the building. It will provide an eye-catching expanse of color outside the windows of Woolsey Hall, while lying directly in the line of sight from the Promise Bridge.