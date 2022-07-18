WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) is presenting the Suspenders4Hope Preventing Suicide Training on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at The Phoenix Gym, 145 N Wabash in Wichita.

Dr. Jessica Provines, Wichita State’s assistant vice president for wellness and chief psychologist, will be facilitating the free training.

It will be open to all addiction treatment counselors, providers and community members.

According to WSU Strategic Communications, suicide and substance abuse are inextricably linked, and research informs the best ways to assist in times of suicidal crisis. Asking direct questions and sharing concerns, staying close and offering resources can all make a positive difference.

The Suspenders4Hope Preventing Suicide Training will empower attendees to contribute to a culture that supports mental health and encourages wellness.

Many people struggle with suicidal thoughts and moments of suicidal crisis, according to WSU Strategic Communications. They say, however, that more than 99.5% of people also recover from suicidality.

When equipped with the right information, WSU Strategic Communication says many people may have an opportunity to help themselves, friends, family members, and coworkers through mental health struggles.

WSU Strategic Communications says for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, the material provided in the training can help make sense of the loss and promote healing in an accepting space.

For more information about #WeSupportU Suspenders4Hope, visit suspenders4hope.com.