SILVER PLUME, Colo. (KSNW)— Oct. 2, 1970, will mark 50 years since 31 people died when an airplane carrying the Wichita State football team crashed in Colorado while traveling to a game at Utah State.
Among the casualties were 14 players along with coaches, boosters, administrators, trainers, and three crew members.
The school will hold a remembrance at Cessna Stadium this Friday at 9 a.m.
It’s where the Shockers played until the football program was disbanded for cost-cutting reasons in 1986. Many touched by the tragedy will be there.
The university said that face coverings and social distancing, when possible, are expected.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita State’s crash evokes moving memories 50 years later
- State to begin processing payments for the Lost Wages Assistance program
- Former Wichita State president to be paid for consulting
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures take another dip, sunshine sticks around
- Can the coronavirus travel more than 6 feet in the air?