Wichita State’s crash evokes moving memories 50 years later

John Yeros, back, chats with friends as they visit the crash site of an airplane carrying some members of the 1970 Wichita State University Shockers football team near Loveland Pass Monday, July 27, 2020, west of Silver Plume, Colo. Wreckage from the plane, which was one of two being used to take the Shockers to play a football game against Utah State University in Logan, Utah, is still scattered on the mountain top nearly 50 years after the crash close to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A memorial to Wichita State University Shockers player Stephen A. Moore stands at the site where an airplane that he was on crashed in 1970 as teammates, family members and friends visit the site near Loveland Pass Monday, July 27, 2020, west of Silver Plume, Colo. Wreckage from the plane, which was one of two being used to take the Shockers to play a football game against Utah State University in Logan, Utah, is still scattered on the mountain top nearly 50 years after the crash close to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

membrs of the 1970 Wichita State University Shockers football team stand around a plaque for their teammates who died in an airplane crash as the survivors visit the crash site near Loveland Pass Monday, July 27, 2020, west of Silver Plume, Colo. Wreckage from the plane, which was one of two being used to take the Shockers to play a football game against Utah State University in Logan, Utah, is still scattered on the mountain top nearly 50 years after the crash close to the Eisenhower Tunnel. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SILVER PLUME, Colo. (KSNW)— Oct. 2, 1970, will mark 50 years since 31 people died when an airplane carrying the Wichita State football team crashed in Colorado while traveling to a game at Utah State.

Among the casualties were 14 players along with coaches, boosters, administrators, trainers, and three crew members.

The school will hold a remembrance at Cessna Stadium this Friday at 9 a.m.

It’s where the Shockers played until the football program was disbanded for cost-cutting reasons in 1986. Many touched by the tragedy will be there.

The university said that face coverings and social distancing, when possible, are expected.

