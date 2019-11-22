Breaking News
Double fatality accident in McPherson County, a third victim in critical condition
Wichita students feed the hungry for the holidays during annual Turkey Drive

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students braved the winter weather Friday to help feed the hungry.

They were out in force as they dropped off donations as a part of the Annual “Turkey Drive.”

Organizers lined up cardboard bins to collect turkeys, canned goods, and everything else needed to make Thanksgiving dinner.

The students say it’s a way for them to help others.

Riley Avis, senior, West High School, said, “I like to spread happiness. I always like to help people out. I’m a big believer in “pass it on,” so I want to spread happiness for those who can’t get it.”

All the donations go to the Methodist Open Door Ministries. In all, the students collected more than 3,000 turkeys and nearly $10,000 in donations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

